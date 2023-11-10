Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: North Carolina State 6-3, Wake Forest 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: The CW

The CW Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wake Forest will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Wake Forest and North Carolina State are at an even 4-4 over their past eight head-to-heads.

While it was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, Wake Forest was not quite Duke's equal in the second half on Thursday. Wake Forest fell just short of Duke by a score of 24-21. Despite 133 more yards than Duke, Wake Forest couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Wake Forest's loss came about despite a quality game from Mitch Griffis, who rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They took down Miami (FL) 20-6. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Carolina State.

Wake Forest has been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-5 record this season. As for North Carolina State, their victory was their third straight at home , which pushed their record up to 6-3.

While only North Carolina State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with North Carolina State going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. This contest will be Wake Forest's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Wake Forest came up short against North Carolina State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 30-21. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of North Carolina State's MJ Morris, who threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Now that Wake Forest knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

North Carolina State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wake Forest and North Carolina State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.