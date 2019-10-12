How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 8 Wisconsin (home) vs. Michigan State (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-0-0; Michigan State 4-2-0

What to Know

Wisconsin will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Wisconsin and Michigan State will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Badgers 5.8, Michigan State 18.17), so any points scored will be well earned.

Wisconsin got themselves on the board against Kent State last week, but Kent State never followed suit. Wisconsin put a hurting on Kent State to the tune of 48 to nothing. RB Jonathan Taylor went supernova for the Badgers as he rushed for 186 yards and four TDs on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 40 points the game before, Michigan State faltered in their game last week. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 34-10 walloping at Ohio State's hands. Michigan State has not found any success against Ohio State since Nov. 21 of 2015, this defeat making it four in a row.

Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 5-0 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 4-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin enters the matchup with only four touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. As for the Spartans, they rank 12th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 19 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 10-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.