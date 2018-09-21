Investigation finds Maryland culpable in death of Jordan McNair, D.J. Durkin remains on leave

An independent investigation into the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair has concluded that the university was culpable in the player's heatstroke death during an offseason workout on June 13.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Dr. Rod Walters, the lead in the investigation, said that Maryland did not use best practices in treating McNair, noting a "failure to identify escalating symptoms associated with heat illness." Maryland president Wallace Loh said during a press conference in August that Maryland would accept "legal and moral responsibility" for the events that led to McNair's death.

The investigation unveiled two primary findings. First, too much time had passed between the onset of McNair's symptoms and when he was taken to the hospital -- in all, about 1 hour and 39 minutes. Additionally, Walters said that McNair was not placed in an ice bath when he should have been, though the investigation said this was due to size and seizure concerns. Walters also called McNair's back cramps "atypical" for heatstrokes and refused to conclude whether he thought the incident was an unfortunate accident or negligence on the staff's part.

McNair wasn’t placed in ice bath because head football athletic trainer was worried about his size and onset of seizures. Drowning was a concern. pic.twitter.com/XEOLUJqnmi — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 21, 2018

There was a 34-minute delay between when he first cramped and was taken off the field. The onset of symptoms and 911 call: 1 hour, 7 mins. Onset of symptoms to McNair departing in an ambulance: 1 hours, 39 minutes. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 21, 2018

The results of the investigation have been received by Maryland's board. The results will be used to help determine the fate for coach D.J. Durkin, who is currently on administrative leave. Chairman James Brady said he expects the separate investigation into the culture at Maryland under Durkin to be completed "soon."

Billy Murphy Jr., an attorney representing the McNair family, previously called on the school to fire Durkin, citing McNair's death as an "obvious heatstroke case." McNair's family has also reiterated this stance. Maryland has already parted ways with strength & conditioning coach Rick Court due to the incident.