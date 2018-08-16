Parents of Jordan McNair believe Maryland should fire D.J. Durkin after son's death

The parents of the late Jordan McNair believe that Maryland should fire coach D.J. Durkin and that Durkin "shouldn't be able to work with anybody else's kids."

Jordan McNair's parents, Martin McNair and Tonya Wilson, appeared on "Good Morning America" Thursday in their first public interview since their son's death, and McNair's father didn't mince words about what should happen with Durkin, who is currently on administrative leave as the school investigates the alleged "toxic culture" pervading the Maryland program.

"He shouldn't be able to work with anybody else's kid," McNair told GMA's Michael Strahan. "You send your kid away to college for them to be developed into young people -- and that's physically, emotionally and spiritually. And teach our young kids, our young people that we worked so hard to get there, to, 'Hey, I'm giving my child to you. Keep him safe.'

"They did anything but that. So of course he should be fired."

It was on May 29, 2018, that Jordan McNair began showing signs of extreme fatigue while running sprints. Reports state that McNair had trouble standing, and that head athletic trainer Wes Robinson yelled "drag his ass off the field" as trainers tried to keep McNair upright. Billy Murphy, a lawyer representing the McNair family, says that McNair suffered a seizure, but records show nobody from Maryland called 911 for an hour.

McNair died on June 13 from complications related to extreme exhaustion and heatstroke. On Tuesday, Maryland president Wallace Loh said in a press conference that Maryland accepts "legal and moral responsibility" for the events that led to McNair's death.

Maryland coach D.J. Durkin remains on administrative leave, along with other members of the Maryland training staff, including Wes Robinson.

Maryland strength and conditioning coach, Rick Court, has resigned from his position.