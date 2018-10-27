Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech football game
Who's Playing
Iowa State Cyclones (home) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (away)
Current records: Iowa St. 4-3-1; Texas Tech 5-2-1
What to Know
Iowa St. have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Texas Tech at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Iowa St. have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
When you finish with 356 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Iowa St. enjoyed a cozy 30-14 win over West Virginia. Brock Purdy and David Montgomery were among the main playmakers for Iowa St. as the former passed for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns and the latter rushed for 189 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech ran circles around Kansas last Saturday, and the extra yardage (556 yards vs. 318 yards) paid off. Everything went Texas Tech's way against Kansas as they made off with a 48-16 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3.
Their wins bumped Iowa St. to 4-3-1 and Texas Tech to 5-2-1. The Iowa St. defense got after the quarterback against West Virginia to the tune of seven sacks, so Texas Tech's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.70
Prediction
The Cyclones are a solid 6 point favorite against the Red Raiders.
This season, Iowa St. are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for Texas Tech, they are 4-2-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 5 point favorite.
Series History
Iowa St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas Tech.
- 2017 - Texas Tech Red Raiders 13 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 31
- 2016 - Iowa State Cyclones 66 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 10
- 2015 - Texas Tech Red Raiders 66 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football Week 9 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Clemson vs. Florida St. odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college
-
Week 9: Friday night live updates
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all night long on Friday
-
College football picks: Week 9 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 9 of the 2018 college football...
-
Wyoming DT cited for harassment
Ghaifan has 34 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks in 2018