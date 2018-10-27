Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones (home) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (away)

Current records: Iowa St. 4-3-1; Texas Tech 5-2-1

What to Know

Iowa St. have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Texas Tech at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Iowa St. have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

When you finish with 356 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Iowa St. enjoyed a cozy 30-14 win over West Virginia. Brock Purdy and David Montgomery were among the main playmakers for Iowa St. as the former passed for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns and the latter rushed for 189 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech ran circles around Kansas last Saturday, and the extra yardage (556 yards vs. 318 yards) paid off. Everything went Texas Tech's way against Kansas as they made off with a 48-16 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3.

Their wins bumped Iowa St. to 4-3-1 and Texas Tech to 5-2-1. The Iowa St. defense got after the quarterback against West Virginia to the tune of seven sacks, so Texas Tech's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.70

Prediction

The Cyclones are a solid 6 point favorite against the Red Raiders.

This season, Iowa St. are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for Texas Tech, they are 4-2-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 5 point favorite.

Series History

Iowa St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas Tech.