Who's Playing

No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Kansas 6-2, Iowa State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN

What to Know

Kansas is 1-7 against Iowa State since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. Kansas pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Iowa State.

Last Saturday, Kansas didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Oklahoma, but they still walked away with a 38-33 victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Devin Neal, who rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. The team also got some help courtesy of Jason Bean, who rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas was down by one with only two minutes and six seconds left when they drove 82 yards for the winning score. Neal punched in the touchdown from 9 yards out.

Meanwhile, Iowa State entered their tilt with Baylor with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Iowa State came out on top against Baylor by a score of 30-18 on Saturday. 30 seems to be a good number for Iowa State as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Iowa State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cartevious Norton led the charge by rushing for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Sanders and his 90 yards on the ground were also a key factor in Iowa State's win.

Kansas' win was their fifth straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 6-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 41.8 points per game. As for Iowa State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Kansas and Iowa State pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the match is expected to be close, with Iowa State going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Kansas skirted past Iowa State 14-11 when the teams last played back in October of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Iowa State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Iowa State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Kansas.