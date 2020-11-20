The Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State is 5-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while the Wildcats are 4-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. This is the 104th all-time meeting between these two programs and the Cyclones are clinging to a 50-49-3 edge in the series despite the fact that Kansas State has won 11 of 12 head-to-head matchups.

Kansas State is 5-2 against the spread this season, while Iowa State is 3-4 against the number. The Cyclones are favored by 10.5-points in the latest Iowa State vs. Kansas State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 47.5. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Iowa State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State spread: Iowa State -10.5

Iowa State vs. Kansas State over-under: 47.5 points

Iowa State vs. Kansas State money line: Iowa State -420, Kansas State +320

What you need to know about Iowa State

Iowa State beat the Baylor Bears 38-31 last week. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14-0 deficit. The Cyclones' RB Breece Hall was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 133 yards on 31 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Hall currently leads the nation in rushing yards (1,034) and he leads the Big 12 in rushing attempts (165), yards per carry (6.3), yards from scrimmage (1,122) and total touchdowns (14). Look for Iowa State to continue making a concerted effort to get Hall 20-25 touches per game and if the Kansas State defense stacks the box to stop the talented back, quarterback Brock Purdy has the playmaking ability to beat them with play-action.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Kansas State as the Wildcats fell 20-18 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week. Kansas State's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Will Howard, who passed for one TD and 143 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 125 yards. This was the first time Howard has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Despite their most recent setback, the Wildcats will enter Saturday's showdown confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Kansas State is 9-1 in its last 10 games against the Cyclones. In addition, the Wildcats have won four of their last five road games against Iowa State.

