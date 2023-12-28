The Big 12 and American Athletic Conference square off when the Iowa State Cyclones and Memphis Tigers collide in the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The Cyclones (7-5) tied for fourth in the Big 12. They are coming off a 42-35 victory over Kansas State in the regular season finale. Meanwhile, the Tigers (9-3) finished fourth in the AAC. They have won five of their last six games, including a 45-21 win over Temple on Nov. 24.



Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Memphis odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5. Before you make any Memphis vs. Iowa State picks or Liberty Bowl predictions, make sure you check out the analysis from SportsLine and CBS Sports expert Tom Fornelli, given his mastery of picks in games involving the Cyclones.

The CBS national writer has been profitable across multiple sports, but his specialty is college football. What's more, he has demonstrated a particularly sharp eye for Iowa State. In fact, Fornelli is an impressive 17-3 (+1370) on his last 20 college football picks in games involving the Cyclones. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Iowa State vs. Memphis and made his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Memphis vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State vs. Memphis spread: Cyclones -10.5

Iowa State vs. Memphis over/under: 57.5 points

Iowa State vs. Memphis money line: Cyclones -403, Tigers +310

ISU: Cyclones rank eighth in the country in red zone offense (0.935)

MEM: Tigers are No. 7 in the nation in scoring offense (39.7)

Iowa State vs. Memphis: See picks at SportsLine

Iowa State vs. Memphis live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Iowa State can cover

The Cyclones have been winning the turnover battle all season. Utilizing a unique 3-3-5 defense, Iowa State has made 16 interceptions this season, which ranks eighth in the country. The Cyclones also have a +8 turnover margin, which is third in the Big 12 and 19th in the nation.

In addition, Jaylin Noel has become a triple threat for Iowa State. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound receiver, punt returner, and kick returner is the first FBS player since 2014 to have at least four receptions of 50 yards, two kick returns of 50 yards and two punt returns of 30 yards in a single season. For his efforts this year, Noel was named to the All-Big 12 second team. See which team to pick here.

Why Memphis can cover

The Tigers are playing a de facto home game at Liberty Stadium. Since head coach Ryan Silverfield joined the Memphis staff in 2016, the Tigers have a record of 45-9 (83.3 winning percentage) at Liberty Stadium. Since 2014, they have 55 home wins, which ranks fifth in the nation, behind only Alabama (65), Clemson (65), Ohio State (61) and Georgia (56).

In addition, Blake Watson has been a do-it-all running back for Memphis this season. The transfer from Old Dominion ranks third in the AAC and 19th in the country in all-purpose yards (125.67 per game). He also is eighth in the nation in total touchdowns (17). See which team to pick here.

How to make Memphis vs. Iowa State picks

Fornelli has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Memphis vs. Iowa State, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa State vs. Memphis spread hits, all from the expert on a 17-3 run on picks in games involving Iowa State, and find out.