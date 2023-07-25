Illinois has hired Jim Leonhard as a senior football analyst, Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema announced Tuesday. Leonard joins Bielema's staff after spending the past six seasons as the defensive coordinator at Big Ten West foe Wisconsin.

Leonhard served as Wisconsin's interim coach for the final seven games of the 2022 regular season after the Badgers fired Paul Chryst. Leonhard was not retained on new head coach Luke Fickell's new staff.

Leonhard was named a finalist for the Broyles Award, annually given to college football's top assistant, during the 2017 season. The Badgers' defense helped Wisconsin march into that year's Big Ten Championship Game undefeated before losing to Ohio State. Wisconsin went on to beat Miami in the Orange Bowl to finish out that year.

Bielema is 13-12 through two years at the helm at Illinois. The Fighting Illini went 8-5 during the 2022 campaign. Bielema shares a past with Leonhard at Wisconsin, where Bielema served as the Badgers' coach from 2006-2012. Wisconsin was 68-24 under Bielema's watch, finishing in the top 10 of the AP rankings three times.

Wisconsin and Illinois are set to square off during the 2023 season on Oct. 21 at Illinois.