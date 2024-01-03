Ohio State wide receiver transfer Julian Fleming will finish out his career at Penn State, he announced on social media Wednesday. Fleming, the No. 32 overall player and No. 6 wide receiver in 247Sports' transfer rankings, chose the Nittany Lions over other Big Ten suitors, including Nebraska.

His commitment serves as a homecoming of sorts. Fleming signed with the Buckeyes in 2020 out of Catawissa, Pennsylvania, initially spurning an offer from Penn State -- and several other programs -- in the process. He was the gem of Ohio State's recruiting class as the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver in the Top247.

Fleming never quite lived up to those sky-high expectations and got lost in the rotation as a freshman and sophomore, but he did emerge as a reliable tertiary option later in his career. When Jaxon Smith-Njigba was sidelined for most of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, Fleming hauled in 34 catches for 533 yards and six touchdowns. He solidified a starting spot entering the 2023 season and finished fourth on the team with 26 catches for 270 yards. His 10.38 yards per reception ranked seventh among Ohio State's wide receivers.

Big need for Penn State

Fleming finally has an opportunity to break through as a No. 1 option. Penn State needs life on offense and has cast a wide net in the transfer portal to address it. Junior KeAndre Lambert-Smith was the only player on the entire roster with more than 500 yards receiving, and he could leave for the NFL following Penn State's Peach Bowl matchup against Ole Miss.

Penn State's next two leading receivers are a pair of tight ends, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, who combined for 620 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air. The Nittany Lions took two wide receiver transfers during the 2023 cycle: Dante Cephas, a 247Sports four-star and former Kent State standout who finished with 246 yards and two touchdowns, and Malik McClain, who had fewer than 100 yards receiving.

Fleming definitely should see an increased target share. Ohio State wasn't short on talented wideouts, meaning he got lost in the fold at times, but he will be the first former five-star wide receiver to enroll at Penn State since 2018 (Justin Shorter). At the very least, Fleming will be a reliable option for former five-star quarterback Drew Allar, who struggled at times in his first season as a starter due in part to the lack of options at wide receiver.