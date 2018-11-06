Kent State vs. Buffalo odds, line: Picks and predictions from advanced computer model on 7-3 roll

The Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday look to build on their amazing run in the MAC with a victory over the visiting Kent State Golden Flashes. Kickoff for Tuesday's MACtion is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulls (5-0 MAC) are riding their second four-game win streak this season after holding off Miami (Ohio) 51-42 last week. Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes snapped a six-game losing streak with a 35-28 win at Bowling Green. The line has moved dramatically after opening at Buffalo -22.5, and it's due to high winds off Lake Erie. In fact, the spread has dropped all the way to Bulls -17 in the latest Kent State vs. Buffalo odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5. Before you make any Kent State vs. Buffalo picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Bulls possess one of the MAC's most explosive offenses. Churning out 422 yards per game, Buffalo can beat opponents through the air or on the ground. Quarterback Tyree Jackson, a 6-7 junior, has thrown for over 6,000 career yards. In 2018, he's thrown for nearly 2,300 yards and a remarkable 23 touchdowns. He's also rushed for an additional five scores. He can beat you with his legs or arm, which could keep Kent State's defense guessing.

Bulls running backs Kevin Marks and Jaret Patterson each average 5.1 yards per carry and Patterson has just three fewer yards than Marks' 579. They've combined for 15 touchdowns. Wideout Anthony Johnson is a lethal deep threat, averaging 21 yards per catch for an offense that is scoring 34.9 points per game (31st nationally).

But just because the Bulls are rolling doesn't mean they'll cover a a spread of nearly 20 points on Tuesday, especially in windy conditions.

Sophomore quarterback Woody Barrett's elusiveness creates matchup nightmares for opposing front sevens. He's completed over 60 percent of his pass attempts for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 455 yards and six more scores. Against Bowling Green, he threw for two TDs and ran in another to end a frustrating skid that included a pair of one-point losses.

Moreover, the road team is 9-1-2 against the spread in the last 12 meetings in this series. Kent State is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six visits to Buffalo.

