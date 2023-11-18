3rd Quarter Report

Liberty already has more points against UMass than they managed in total against Old Dominion last Saturday. Liberty has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UMass 42-10.

Liberty entered the match having won nine straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it ten, or will UMass step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UMass Minutemen @ No. 25 Liberty Flames

Current Records: UMass 3-7, Liberty 10-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Liberty will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the UMass Minutemen at 1:00 p.m. ET at Williams Stadium. Liberty will be coming into the match with an undefeated record on the line.

Liberty put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They steamrolled past Old Dominion 38-10 at home.

It was another big night for Kaidon Salter, who threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground. Salter hasn't dropped below three passing touchdowns for three straight games. Another player making a difference was CJ Daniels, who picked up 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

UMass fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 31-21 victory over Merrimack last Saturday.

Greg Desrosiers Jr. was on fire: he rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on only ten carries. Desrosiers Jr. was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 57 yards. UMass also got a significant boost from Kay'Ron Adams, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 88 yards.

Liberty pushed their record up to 10-0 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. As for UMass, their victory bumped their record up to 3-7.

As mentioned, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 27.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-2 against the spread).

Liberty strolled past UMass when the teams last played back in October of 2022 by a score of 42-24. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was UMass' Desrosiers Jr., who rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Liberty still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Liberty is a big 27.5-point favorite against UMass, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 62 points.

Series History

Liberty has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UMass.