Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Liberty

Current Records: Massachusetts 0-3; Liberty 8-1

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an FBS Independents clash at noon ET Nov. 27 at Williams Stadium. The Flames strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 37.56 points per game.

Liberty was hampered by 84 penalty yards against the NC State Wolfpack last week. Liberty lost 15-14 to NC State. No one had a standout game offensively for Liberty, but they got scores from WR Noah Frith and TE Jerome Jackson.

Meanwhile, UMass was expected to have a tough go of it last Friday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 24-2 walloping at the Florida Atlantic Owls' hands. QB Will Koch had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 67 yards passing.

The Flames are the favorite in this one, with an expected 37.5-point (!) margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Liberty was completely in charge when the two teams previously met in November of last year, breezing past the Minutemen 63-21 on the road. Will Liberty repeat their success, or does UMass have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN3.com

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 37.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Flames slightly, as the game opened with the Flames as a 39.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -105

Series History

Liberty and Massachusetts both have one win in their last two games.