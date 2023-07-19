Alabama defensive back Ga Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry is eyeing another big season for the Crimson Tide in 2023 after earning first-team All-SEC honors as a return specialist in 2022. Well, if there were honors given for the best outfits at the SEC Media Days, McKinstry's would be a shoo-in for first-team all-conference selection.

Part of a select group of Alabama players on hand Wednesday in Nashville for the league's annual summertime event, McKinstry was seen sporting a flashy necklace featuring his jersey number (1) with the Kool-Aid Man on top in a clever reference to his nickname.

While there's still more than a month remaining until the the Crimson Tide kick off the 2023 season at home against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2, McKinstry's outfit is one way to immediately get on folks' radars if he wasn't already.

McKinstry signed with Alabama in the 2021 recruiting cycle, ranked as the No. 1 cornerback, according to 247Sports. The Alabama native didn't waste much time making his mark with the Tide, quickly earning a starting role and appearing in all 15 games for Nick Saban and Co. as a true freshman. Alabama will look to McKinstry for leadership both in the secondary and on special teams this fall as he enters his third year in Tuscaloosa.

Though his outfit stole the show in Nashville, he's not the first college football star to show off some bling as conferences hold their respective media days. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was hard to miss at Big 12 Media Days last week when the Jayhawks signal-caller showed up wearing a necklace playing his highlights from previous years.