The Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in a dominant 44-28 win. Quarterback Kyle Trask had himself a day throwing for 474 yards and four touchdowns, and helping the team through a commanding 24-point second quarter.

A win over an old SEC rival like that not only is worthy of a much-needed boost to one's national ranking, but also cause for bragging rights in the form of some online trolling, which is exactly what the Gators social media team did following the win. In a video posted to the team's Twitter, the school mascot, Albert, is seen creating a dog tag with "UGA" on one side and "IF FOUND, CALL OWNER ALBERT GATOR" with a phone number you can actually call.

If you do call the number, you're redirected to a facetious "Uga hotline," named after the live mascot of the Bulldogs. A pre-recorded operator asks if you're missing the dog and if you've seen him to leave a message about his whereabouts, poking fun at how Georgia didn't show up to Saturday's SEC showdown in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Gators' victory snapped a three game losing streak to the Bulldogs in this rivalry. Georgia leads the series all time at 53-44-2.