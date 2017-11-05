LOOK: Iowa newspaper trolls Ohio State with perfect headline for Hawkeyes' win

Iowa handed Ohio State coach Urban Meyer one of the worst losses of his career in Saturday's 55-24 beatdown that all but officially eliminated the Buckeyes from the College Football Playoff picture.

Of course, that's not all we learned from the game. We were reminded that Kinnick Stadium remains one of the weirdest and toughest places to play in college football as the Hawkeyes are 4-1 against top five teams in the AP Top 25 since 2008. We also learned that nothing beats an amazing headline, and the Cedar Rapids Gazette provided one for the ages on Sunday morning ...

That is A+ material, without a doubt. And here's the story that deserves a read.

The numbers in the headline refer to one of zip codes in Iowa City, basically right where the University of Iowa is located. It also happens to be just a few numbers off from 55224, which would have reflected the final score of the game.

Close enough.