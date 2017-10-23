LOOK: Ohio State to wear alternate uniforms for game against Penn State
Just in case you wanted another reason to watch this game
Images of the alternate uniforms Ohio State planned to wear against Penn State began leaking on the internet last week, and now Ohio State has confirmed the look.
When the Buckeyes take the field against the Nittany Lions on Saturday, they're going to look a little different.
I'm not a huge fan of the uniform itself, as the dark gray on top of light gray is a little boring, but that helmet is 100 emojis all day.
What do you think?
