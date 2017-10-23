LOOK: Ohio State to wear alternate uniforms for game against Penn State

Just in case you wanted another reason to watch this game

Images of the alternate uniforms Ohio State planned to wear against Penn State began leaking on the internet last week, and now Ohio State has confirmed the look.

When the Buckeyes take the field against the Nittany Lions on Saturday, they're going to look a little different.

I'm not a huge fan of the uniform itself, as the dark gray on top of light gray is a little boring, but that helmet is 100 emojis all day.

What do you think?

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

