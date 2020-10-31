Video board operators all across the country have had to work overtime to make up for the limited, or nonexistent in many cases, fans allowed into a stadium for a college football game because of the coronavirus pandemic. The person manning the board at Oklahoma State Saturday may have just set the bar at a new level.

As Texas kicker Cameron Dicker was preparing to kick a field goal for the Longhorns, a shot of the video board at Boone Pickens Stadium showed a cluster of yellow lines spread out across the screen. They were a close yellow to that of the goal post, so it was pretty clear that whoever made the decision of putting those up did it with the intention of forcing a miss. Replay of the incident shows that the lines went off the board right after the ball snuck just inside the left post for a successful attempt.

There are usually rules in place dictating what kind of stuff can and cannot be placed on the video board during certain situations, and how long they're usually allowed to be on there. Up until 2013, for example, stadiums were only allowed to use sound and video prompts to get crowds to cheer until the 30-second mark on the play clock -- those regulations have since been relaxed.

It's not clear whether this is a legal move on the part of Oklahoma State's video operator, but since it didn't do anything to actually affect the outcome of the kick, we can call it a clever decision that may well result in a phone call from the Big 12 office, who will probably ask that it not happen again.