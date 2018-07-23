LOOK: Sun Belt to hand out championship belt to conference title game MVP

There's a reason we call the Fun Belt around these parts

Plenty of sports teams have begun using championship belts -- the kind you see in professional wrestling -- as ways to reward players, both on the professional and college levels. Now the Sun Belt has broken the barrier of becoming the first conference to have an officially sanctioned title belt to hand out, or shall we say an MVP belt.

The Sun Belt is living up to its name. The conference will continue to hand out a championship trophy to the team that wins the conference title, but it is taking things to the next degree by creating a belt to give the game's MVP.

I don't even like wrestling, but if I won this thing, I can't imagine not wearing everywhere I went for at least two weeks.

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES