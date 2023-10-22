Houston fans are left wondering "what if" after the Cougars found themselves on the wrong side of a questionable spot in their 31-24 loss to Texas.

Houston trailed by seven, but was threatening to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. On a third-and-1 from the Texas 10-yard line, Cougars running back Stacy Sneed appeared to advance the ball to the 9-yard line and past the first-down marker, but was marked short by the officiating crew. On the ensuing fourth-and-inches play, Houston quarterback Donovan Smith's pass fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Longhorns.

Texas was able to run the clock out from that point, moving the Longhorns to 6-1 on the year and 3-1 in Big 12 play. With the loss, Houston dropped to 3-4 and 1-3 against conference opponents.

Texas looked primed to put the game away early, jumping all over Houston and building a 21-0 lead in the first half. The Cougars weathered the storm, however, scoring 21-straight to tie the game early in the third quarter. The two teams swapped field goals before Texas took the lead for good on a 16-yard touchdown run from CJ Baxter.

Not only was the game much closer than expected, the win came at a price for the Longhorns. Quarterback Quinn Ewers exited in the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder injury after taking a hard hit on a scramble. He was later seen on the sideline in a sling. Backup quarterback Maalik Murphy entered in Ewers' stead, leading the team on the go-ahead touchdown drive.