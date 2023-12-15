The 2023 New Orleans Bowl features the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-4) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) colliding on Saturday. Jacksonville State lost two of its last three games to end the campaign. On Nov. 25, New Mexico State beat the Gamecocks 20-17. Meanwhile, Louisiana ended the regular season on a high note. The Ragin' Cajun blew out UL Monroe 52-21 in Week 13.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana spread: Gamecocks -2.5

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana over/under: 58.5 points

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana money line: Gamecocks -142, Ragin' Cajuns +120

JSU: Jacksonville State is 7-3-1 against the spread in 2023.

ULL: Louisiana has hit the 1H ML in seven of last 13 games.

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Jacksonville State's offense has been effective in 2023. This unit ranked second in Conference USA in both scoring (29.8) and rushing offense (232.2) but third in total offense (397.8). Senior quarterback Zion Webb is a dual-threat playmaker. Webb consistently picks up yards with his legs while taking some shots down the field.

The Alabama native has 1,281 passing yards, 638 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. He's rushed for over 100 yards in four games thus far. On Oct. 17 versus Western Kentucky, Webb threw for 218 yards, ran for 146 rushing and logged one rushing touchdown. Senior running back Malik Jackson has impressive vision and burst to quickly get through a gap. Jackson led the team in rushing yards (870) and rushing touchdowns (7). In Week 12, he racked up 193 yards with two scores. See which team to pick here.

Why Louisiana can cover

Junior Chandler Fields has taken over as the starting quarterback due to several injuries. He's played with terrific anticipation and rhythm for the Ragin' Cajuns. Fields thrown for 240-plus yards and two passing touchdowns in three straight games. In his last outing, the Louisiana native went 18 of 20 for 246 yards and two passing scores. He also piled up 38 rush yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Senior running back Jacob Kibodi is the leader in the backfield. Kibodi uses his power (225 pounds) to run through defenders and gets downhill in a flash. The Louisiana native produced 729 rush yards, seven touchdowns and 5.7 yards per carry. He's supplied at least 50 rushing yards in seven games. On Nov. 25, Kibodi totaled 15 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

