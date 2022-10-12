The Marshall Thundering Herd will be out to win their first Sun Belt Conference game when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in a conference crossover matchup on Wednesday night. The Thundering Herd (3-2, 0-1) joined the league at the beginning of the season after finishing tied for second in the Conference-USA East Division with Old Dominion at 5-3 in 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns (2-3, 0-2), who won the Sun Belt Conference West Division at 8-0, finished last season with a 13-1 record. This will be just the second-ever meeting between the schools, who met in last year's New Orleans Bowl, a 36-21 Louisiana victory.

Kickoff from Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.V., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Marshall is averaging 423.6 yards per game on offense, while Louisiana averages 373.6. The Thundering Herd are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Marshall odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 46.5. Before making any Marshall vs. Louisiana picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt has gone an amazing 15-9 on his last 24 college football picks involving Louisiana, returning more than $500. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Louisiana vs. Marshall and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Marshall vs. Louisiana:

Louisiana vs. Marshall spread: Marshall -10.5

Louisiana vs. Marshall over-under: 46.5 points

Louisiana vs. Marshall money line: Louisiana +328, Marshall -430

UL: The Ragin' Cajuns are 7-0 against the spread against a team with a winning record.

MRSH: The Under is 6-1 in the Thundering Herd's last seven home games.

Why Marshall can cover

The Thundering Herd are led by senior quarterback Henry Colombi, who spent the last two years at Texas Tech after playing at Utah State prior to that. Colombi has already led Marshall to an impressive win when the Thundering Herd stunned No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 on Sept. 10. In that game, Colombi completed 16 of 21 passes (76.2%) for 145 yards and one touchdown. For the season, he has completed 84 of 114 passes (73.7%) for 875 yards and six touchdowns for a 150.3 rating.

His top target has been redshirt junior wide receiver Corey Gammage. Gammage has 19 receptions for 196 yards (10.3 average) and three touchdowns. His best game was in a 34-31 overtime loss to Bowling Green. In that game, he caught seven passes for 100 yards (14.3 average) and one TD. He had six receptions for 54 yards and a score in last week's 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb.

Why Louisiana can cover

Despite that, the Thundering Herd are not a lock to cover the Louisiana vs. Marshall spread. That's because Ragin' Cajuns have a solid receiving corps, led by senior Michael Jefferson. He leads the team in receptions with 20 for 280 yards (14.0 average) and two touchdowns. In the 21-17 loss to Louisiana-Monroe, Jefferson had five receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. He also had five catches for 80 yards and a score in the 49-21 win over Eastern Michigan on Sept. 10.

Defensively, senior linebacker Andre Jones has made his presence felt. Jones leads the team with 3 ½ sacks through the first five games, and has 19 tackles, including nine solo, with one pass breakup and one interception. He was a 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection at linebacker after moving to the position after earning All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2021 as a defensive lineman. He started all 14 games last season and ranked fourth on the team with 60 tackles, including 9 ½ tackles for loss and six sacks.

