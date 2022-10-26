The Southern Miss Golden Eagles look for continued success when they take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in a Sun Belt Conference showdown on Thursday night. The two teams, who have not met since 2016, are back in the same conference for the first time since 1951 when both were members of the Gulf States Conference. The Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1) are tied for second place in the Sun Belt West with South Alabama, one game behind Troy, and have won each of their past two games. The Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), fourth in the division, have won two straight, including a 38-18 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. Southern Mississippi leads the all-time series 40-11-1, including a 22-1 edge in games played in Hattiesburg.

Kickoff from M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are one-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Southern Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 43. Before making any Southern Miss vs. Louisiana picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss spread: USM -1

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss over-under: 43 points

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss money line: Louisiana -110, USM -110

UL: The Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games in October

USM: The Golden Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win

Why Southern Miss can cover

The Golden Eagles are led by freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke, who has continued to improve as the season has progressed. Wilcke has completed 90 of 150 passes for 979 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been picked off eight times, but has a rating of 119.6. Wilcke has thrown six touchdowns over his past five games, including two against Tulane in a 27-24 win on Sept. 24. In last week's win at Texas State, he completed 18 of 25 passes for a touchdown and two interceptions.

Also leading Southern Mississippi is redshirt sophomore running back Frank Gore Jr. Gore has carried 116 times for 568 yards (4.9 average) and four touchdowns. He has rushed for 90 or more yards in each of the past two games. Last Saturday, Gore carried 20 times for 91 yards (4.6 average) at Texas State. The week before against Arkansas State, he rushed for 96 yards on 19 carries (5.1 average) and a score.

Why Louisiana can cover

Despite that, the Golden Eagles are not a lock to cover the Louisiana vs. Southern Miss spread. That's because the Ragin' Cajuns have been powered by junior quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who was on fire last Saturday, and is filling in for the injured Chandler Fields. Wooldridge completed 21 of 34 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-18 win over Arkansas State. For the season, he has completed 62.8% of his passes for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been picked off just once and has a rating of 145.9.

The team's top receiver is fifth-year senior wide receiver Michael Jefferson. He leads the team with 24 receptions for 387 yards (16.1 average) and four touchdowns. His best game so far was against Louisiana-Monroe, when he caught five passes for 105 yards (21 average) and one touchdown.

