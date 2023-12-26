The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (10-3) will look to secure their first 11-win season since Charlie Strong did it back-to-back in 2012 and 2013, but they'll have to go through the USC Trojans (7-5) at the 2023 Holiday Bowl to do it. It was a disappointing season for USC and former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has opted out of the bowl game to begin prep for the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Lincoln Riley's squad will still be seeking a crucial win to start building momentum for a move to the Big Ten next season.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. The Cardinals are favored by 7 points in the latest Louisville vs. USC odds, while the over/under is 58 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any USC vs. Louisville picks for the 2023 Holiday Bowl, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Louisville vs. USC spread: Louisville -7

Louisville vs. USC over/under: 58 points

Louisville vs. USC money line: Louisville -274, USC +221

Louisville vs. USC live stream: fubo

Why Louisville can cover

Jeff Brohm's first season at the helm of the Cardinals has been a resounding success, with the Cardinals winning 10 games and making their first ACC Championship Game appearance ever. Running back Jawhar Jordan and wide receiver Jamari Thrash have both opted out to prepare for the NFL draft but Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer is expected to play.

Plummer threw for 3,063 yards with 21 touchdowns against 12 interceptions during the 2023 season and the former Cal and Purdue starter has thrown for 9,587 yards and 68 touchdowns with 31 interceptions for his career. Meanwhile, running back Isaac Guerendo will slide into a featured role in the offense with Jordan out. Guerendo rushed for 649 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Why USC can cover

USC began the season ranked No. 6 in the country and rattled off six wins in a row but lost five of six to finish the season. Now the Trojans will be without Williams, running back MarShawn Lloyd and wide receiver Brenden Rice because of opt-outs. Several more key contributors have entered the transfer portal, but Riley has to be looking at this as an opportunity to hit the reset button after an underwhelming season.

Miller Moss now gets the opportunity to lead the team as the starting quarterback and his numbers are impressive over an admittedly small sample. He's completed 72.9% of his passes and averaged 9.2 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and no interceptions over 59 career attempts as a backup. He's also rushed for a couple of touchdowns and Moss will be eager for a big game to cement his status as the starter in 2024.

How to make Louisville vs. USC picks

