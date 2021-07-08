The future of LSU's defense got a big boost on Thursday when DeMario Tolan, a four-star linebacker from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, committed to the Tigers over Clemson, Florida State, Miami (FL), Tennessee and several other Power Five programs. Tolan made his decision known live on CBS Sports HQ.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is ranked No. 254 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings, which combine player rankings from all major recruiting services. He is 27th-ranked linebacker and the 29th-ranked player in the state of Florida according to the composite.

Ed Orgeron's Tigers are getting a versatile player who can fit into the Tigers defense in a variety of ways. Andrew Ivins, southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of LSU's recruiting class.

"On the smaller side now, but should only get bigger once working with a college strength staff," Ivins wrote. "Likely to eventually carry 225 pounds or more. An athletic linebacker with a highlight tape that pops as he has spent the past two years flying around making stops behind the line of scrimmage. Quick to trigger. Sifts through traffic with confidence and a sense of urgency. Ability to change directions and pounce on a ball carrier is a strength at this stage in his development. Also excels in coverage as his instincts lead to pass break ups and his foot speed allows him to keep up with tight ends and bigger slot receivers.

"Doubled as a running back at different points during his high school career and found some success moving the chains with his competitive nature. Multi-sport athlete that was a district qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles. Son of two veterans. Carries a high GPA and is an honors student. Will need to get better at finishing off tackles at the next level, but is viewed as one of the top off-ball linebacker prospects in the class of 2022 given how he moves and hits people. Projects as scheme-versatile defender that likely won't need to leave the field in passing situations."

Tolan, who received 39 offers on the recruiting trail, is the 13th player to commit to LSU in the Class of 2022.