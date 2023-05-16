Former Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs committed to LSU on Tuesday. The second-leading rusher for the Fighting Irish a season ago with 820 yards, Diggs will provide much-needed depth for the Tigers' backfield and may challenge for a starting spot in the fall.

Diggs ranked as the No. 113 prospect in the transfer portal and the No. 10 player at his position, according to 247Sports. The Metairie, Louisiana, native committed to the Irish in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Diggs took visits to LSU and South Carolina before making his decision on Tuesday to play for the Tigers in the SEC.

One of the weaknesses on an otherwise-strong LSU roster just so happens to be the running back position. John Emery Jr., Armoni Goodwin, Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson all missed time this spring with various injuries, which forced the Tigers to practice with only two scholarship running backs: Noah Cain and soon-to-be true freshman Trey Holly. Goodwin is coming off a season-ending knee injury while Emery dealt with various ailments toward the end of the 2022 season.

LSU and second-year coach Brian Kelly expect to compete for an SEC championship and a College Football Playoff berth in 2023. The Tigers finished 10-4 last season and return Heisman hopeful Jayden Daniels at quarterback. The addition of Diggs gives LSU a reliable running back that was expected to get reps as the starter had he stayed with Notre Dame. Diggs has familiarity with Kelly's program, originally signing with the coach when he was at Notre Dame.