LSU's football program has been charged with three violations stemming from a wide-ranging ruling from the NCAA's Independent Resolution Panel (IRP), handed down Thursday, that also includes the men's basketball program. As part of the ruling, the football program received a Level I violation, a Level II violation and a Level III violation. As a result, it has been hit with a backdated three-year probation period, which is actually set to end on Sept. 21, 2023.

Though the football program's violations would typically carry more punishment, they were committed under former coaching staffs and the university already self-imposed punishments that the NCAA found adequate. Those included a postseason ban during the 2020-21 season, a reduction in eight football scholarships from 2021-22, a fine of $5,000 plus 0.5% of its averaged football budget, and vacated wins in which ineligible athletes competed in from 2012-16.

According to the NCAA's release, the Level I violation dates back to 2012 when a representative of LSU's athletics interests paid the father of a prospective athlete a total of $180,150 over a five-year span as part of an embezzlement scheme. The athlete enrolled at LSU and competed from 2012-16. The representative has been disassociated from the program for 10 years.

The Level II violation seems to stem from former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who distributed cash handouts to players on the field following the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans. Beckham gave four student-athletes approximately $2,000 in impermissible benefits, with part of the act being caught on camera and posted to social media. LSU self-reported the incident and banned Beckham from all non-public areas of its facilities for two years.

The final violation states that a former coach (Ed Orgeron) had impermissible contact with a 2020 football prospect during a Jan. 2019 evaluation period. As part of the probation, LSU has to inform prospective student athletes that it is on probation and file annual compliance reports to the NCAA regarding implementation of prescribed penalties and its monitoring of representatives of athletics' interests.