LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers set the program record for receiving yards in the first quarter of the Tigers' Reliaquest Bowl showdown against Wisconsin on Monday after catching an 11-yard pass over the middle from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The catch put him at 3,004 career yards, breaking the record of 3,001 set by Josh Reed from 1999-2001.

Nabers has enjoyed a career year in 2023, finishing the regular season with 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games, which earned him recognition as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the top receiver in college football. The 6-foot, 200-pound native of Youngsville, Louisiana, developed a deadly connection with quarterback Jayden Daniels over the last two seasons; Nabers put up 1,000-yard campaigns in each of the last two years. His work with Daniels in 2023 went a long way toward helping Daniels win the Heisman Trophy.

The relationship between the two stars was also aided by former offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who led the unit in each of the last two seasons before being hired away by Notre Dame earlier this month. The Tigers finished with the top offense in the country this season, and Nabers' success last season helped the Tigers win their first SEC West title since 2019.

The future is bright for Nabers. He is ranked 11th overall in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings and is No. 2 among receivers behind former Ohio State and Biletnikoff Award winner Marvin Harrison Jr.