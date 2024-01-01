Raymond James Stadium hosts the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa. The matchup features power-conference foes, with the No. 13 LSU Tigers taking on the Wisconsin Badgers. LSU is 9-3 overall and on a three-game winning streak, though the Tigers will operate without Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Wisconsin is 7-5 overall and 8-1 in the last nine bowl matchups.

For this noon ET kickoff, SportsLine consensus lists the Tigers as 9-point favorites. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 56 in the latest Wisconsin vs. LSU odds.

Wisconsin vs. LSU spread: LSU -9

Wisconsin vs. LSU over/under: 57 points

Wisconsin vs. LSU money line: LSU -349, Wisconsin +272

WIS: The Badgers are 5-6-1 against the spread this season

LSU: The Tigers are 8-4 against the spread this season

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has a favorable offensive matchup against LSU. The Badgers led the Big Ten with 4.7 yards per carry this season, averaging 163.9 rushing yards per game. Wisconsin was also No. 2 in the Big Ten on third down, converting 44.6% of attempts, and LSU struggles on defense. The Tigers allow 5.9 yards per play, No. 96 in the country, and LSU is giving up more than 27 points and 400 total yards per game.

LSU has allowed 30 points or more in seven of 12 games this season, and the Tigers have only 26 sacks in 12 games. Wisconsin's defense is much stronger, as the Badgers allow only 18.9 points per game. Wisconsin is allowing only 334.1 total yards and 193.3 passing yards per game, and the Badgers are in the top 20 nationally in yards allowed per play (4.8). Opponents average only 6.2 yards per pass and 3.8 yards per carry against Wisconsin, and the Badgers are allowing only 18.1 first downs per game. See which team to pick here.

Why LSU can cover

Even without Daniels, LSU has an explosive offense. The Tigers led the country in myriad categories this season, including points scored (46.4 per game), yards per play (8.5), total yards per game (547.8), yards per pass attempt (11.0), and third down efficiency (56.2%). LSU also led the SEC in both passing and rushing, including more than 210 yards per game on the ground. The Tigers led all FBS programs in averaging 6.3 yards per carry, and LSU's offense generated 4.18 points per offensive possession this season, the highest mark by an FBS program since 2015.

In contrast, Wisconsin's offense is limited and dealing with considerable absences for the bowl game. Starting running back Braelon Allen and starting center Tanor Bortolini have opted out, with other key contributors in the transfer portal. Wisconsin also averaged only 22.8 points per game this season, particularly struggling through the air. The Badgers average only 5.8 yards per pass attempt, completing only 59.2% of passes with only 11 passing touchdowns in 12 games. See which team to pick here.

