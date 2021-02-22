Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey announced on Monday that he will join Scott Satterfield and the Louisville Cardinals program. McCaffrey, who made the announcement on his Twitter account, started two games and played in seven last season for coach Scott Frost's Cornhuskers.

McCaffrey split time with Adrian Martinez during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2020. He threw for 466 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 364 yards and added three more scores on the ground. He got his first career start on Nov. 14 against Penn State, where he threw for 152 yards in the 30-23 win over the Nittany Lions. The win earned him another start the following weekend vs. Illinois, but McCaffrey threw three interceptions in a 41-23 loss.

The younger brother of star Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey announced last month that his career at Nebraska was over and he would be pursuing his career elsewhere.

"After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options," he said. "I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future."

McCaffrey was a four-star prospect and the No. 257 overall player in the Class of 2019. The Littleton, Colorado, native was also the top-ranked player in the state out of Valor Christian School.

McCaffrey will be stepping into a crowded quarterback room at Louisville. Veteran Malik Cunningham will return under center, and will likely be the starting quarterback in 2021. Evan Conley saw sporadic time last season and ex-Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts -- who's more of a running threat than a pure passer -- also transferred to the program this offseason.