The beginning of the college football season is always one of the most anticipated times on the sports calendar, with several must-see games on the 2023 Week 1 college football schedule. Minnesota hosts to Nebraska on Thursday, August 31 in a Big Ten matchup, while Utah hosts Florida in a non-conference rematch from last year. There is an ACC battle between Georgia Tech and Louisville the following day, and there are several intriguing games on Saturday. All these contests will lead to important decisions for your college football office pool picks.

Week 1 college football picks can be the most difficult to make since there is limited data to work with. However, developing a winning college football pick'em strategy early in the season can set you up for success down the road in your college football pick'em pools. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC CFB parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. Florida enters the season following two straight losing years and its prospects do not look much better. Second-year head coach Billy Napier is tasked with opening the season on the road against two-time defending Pac-12 champion Utah, which is motivated to get revenge for last year's narrow road loss.

The Gators lost quarterback Anthony Richardson to the NFL and playing in front of a hostile crowd will not make it an easy transition. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is questionable after suffering a torn ACL in the Rose Bowl, but the Utes return plenty of experience around him and have a strong defense. Their environment, motivation and experience will be too much for a mediocre Florida squad to overcome. Make your college football office pool picks here.

