College football realignment has dominated the headlines, but the 2023 college football schedule will be largely unaffected. A few teams will kick off their seasons on Saturday, August 26, but the majority will begin over Labor Day weekend with primetime matchups on Thursday and Friday leading into a full slate on Saturday, September 2. That's when most fans will begin making college football office pool picks. The Week 1 college football schedule includes several high-profile Power Five matchups, including Florida vs. Utah, Penn State vs. TCU and North Carolina vs. South Carolina.

The Tar Heels are 3-point favorites in the latest Week 1 college football odds according to the SportsLine consensus, but a rivalry matchup during the opening weekend could be unpredictable for your college football picks. College football fans everywhere will be battling the unknown as they make their Week 1 college football picks and enter their college football pick'em pools. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC college football parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. The reigning Pac-12 champions are scheduled to join the Big 12, but Kyle Whittingham will have to make sure that his squad is focused with a squad that has legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations.

Utah will return 16 starters from last season's squad and be out for revenge on Florida, who captured a 29-26 win in "The Swamp" last season. This time around, Utah will have the benefit of playing in Rice-Eccles Stadium, where they've won 14 games in a row. Even with the status of starting quarterback Cameron Rising (ACL) up in the air, they should be confident against a Florida squad that faltered down the stretch. The Gators lost five of their last seven on the way to a 6-7 record in 2022 and now will have to replace star QB Anthony Richardson, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the Colts at the 2023 NFL Draft. Make your college football office pool picks here.

