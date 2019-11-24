Mark Stoops nixes Florida State coaching rumors after win: 'I'm going to be at Kentucky'
Reports had surfaced that Stoops recently met with Florida State regarding the vacancy
Kentucky crushed Tennessee-Martin 50-7 on Saturday, but it appears that the game wasn't the only thing it didn't lose. Coach Mark Stoops has been rumored as a candidate to fill the current head coaching vacancy at Florida State, but after the game, Stoops made it clear he won't be leaving Lexington.
"This is where my heart is, this is where I'm going to be," said Stoops. "I'm going to be at Kentucky."
Now, granted, Stoops would not be the first coach in history to say he was going to stay at a job and then leave, but this sounds like a declarative statement. Plenty of coaches give evasive answers or qualify them by saying things like "I plan" or "at the moment," but Stoops didn't do that.
All of which is good news for Kentucky fans. Stoops is in his seventh season at the helm, and while he's only 42-44 overall, the Wildcats went 10-3 last season. After Saturday's win, they're 6-5 despite suffering more than their fair share of injuries on offense. Today's win ensured that the Wildcats will be going to a bowl game for the fourth straight season. It's the first time Kentucky has accomplished that since going to five straight bowls from 2006 to 2010, and only the second time it's put together such a streak in program history.
Noles247 reported on Saturday that Stoops had met with Florida State officials about the job last week in Cincinnati. Stoops spent three seasons as Florida State's defensive coordinator from 2010-12. That's the job Stoops left behind to take over at Kentucky.
Stoops is also the second member of his family to turn down the chance to take over at Florida State. It remains to be seen whether or not Mike Stoops gets the next shot.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Oregon vs. Arizona St. pick, live stream
Oregon has clinched the Pac-12 North, but can it stay alive in the College Football Playoff...
-
LSU vs. Arkansas pick, live stream
The Battle for the Golden Boot will take place Saturday night in Death Valley
-
What games to watch in Week 13
Big Ten and Big 12 battles headline the penultimate week of the regular season
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 13
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 13 of the 2019 college football season
-
OSU beats PSU, clinches Big Ten East
A rivalry showdown with Michigan is ahead now that Ohio State has thrwarted a comeback bid...
-
Ohio State DE Chase Young returns
The star defensive end missed the last two games due to NCAA rules violations
-
Baylor batters Texas to head to title game
Baylor heads back to the Big 12 Championship Game with its first 10-win season in four years
-
College football top 25 games, Week 13
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Hawaii vs. San Diego State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. San Diego State football game