Former Georgia defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr. is transferring to Florida State, according to 247Sports, giving the Seminoles another big addition on the defensive line for the fourth consecutive transfer portal cycle. The Seminoles landed edge Jermaine Johnson from Georgia (2021), Jared Verse from Albany (2022) and Braden Fiske from Western Michigan (2022).

Jones, the former five-star recruit, ranks as the No. 18 overall player in the transfer portal rankings by 247Sports and is the fourth-ranked player at his position. Jones played over 300 snaps during the past two seasons at Georgia and amassed 16 tackles and two sacks in 25 total games. Jones started in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama earlier this month before entering the transfer portal days later.

There will be a sense of familiarity for Jones when he steps on campus in Tallahassee. His father, Marvin Jones Sr., played for Florida State from 1990-92 and won the Lombardi Award, the Butkus Award and the Jack Lambert Trophy during his time with the program.

The younger Jones will also be reunited with his high school coach, Patrick Surtain Sr., who serves as Florida State's defensive backs coach. Surtain was the coach at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida ,from 2016 to 2021 before landing with FSU after a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins as a defensive assistant.