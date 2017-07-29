Maryland adds former four-star DB Marcus Lewis, a transfer from Florida State

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters at the ACC Media Days earlier this month that defensive back Marcus Lewis intended to transfer from the program after two seasons in Tallahassee. Now we know that destination as Lewis posted on his Periscope account that he will join the Maryland Terrapins and coach D.J. Durkin.

"I think it's the best thing for me and my family," Lewis said in the live video. "I just want to thank everybody who supported me through this whole process, everybody who believed in me and everybody that's on my side. I'm excited for the future. We've got something big in store."

Lewis played in eight games for the Seminoles, starting five as a sophomore in 2017. He notched 21 tackles (one for loss) and had a big interception in the third quarter of season-opening win over Ole Miss that set the Seminoles up for an important touchdown.

A former four-star prospect in the class of 2015, Lewis started at nickel last season for the Seminoles but is versatile enough to play cornerback or safety as well. The 6-foot-1, 192-pounder attended Gonzaga High School in nearby Washington, D.C.

Lewis will have to sit out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he suits up for the Terrapins.