Who's Playing

No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Penn State 7-1, Maryland 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Maryland will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium. Maryland is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Maryland last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 33-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Northwestern.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

Even if they lost, Maryland's defense sure didn't make it easy: Northwestern's QB was sacked five times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Tre Colbert and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Penn State gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against Indiana by a score of 33-24.

Penn State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Drew Allar led the charge by throwing for 210 yards and three touchdowns. KeAndre Lambert-Smith was another key contributor, picking up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Maryland's loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for Penn State, their victory was their seventh straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 7-1.

While only Maryland took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Penn State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 10.5 points. This will be Maryland's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Maryland took a serious blow against Penn State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 30-0. Will Maryland have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Penn State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 50 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Maryland.