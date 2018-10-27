Maryland vs. Illinois live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Maryland vs. Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Maryland Terrapins (home) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (away)
Current records: Maryland 4-3; Illinois 3-4
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Illinois will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Maryland on the road at 3:30 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Illinois found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 20-49 punch to the gut against Wisconsin last Saturday. This makes it the second loss in a row for Illinois.
Meanwhile, Maryland were averaging 31.67 points per game entering their contest last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Iowa. Maryland ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-23 walloping at Iowa's hands. Maryland were down by 0-23 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. With five turnovers, Illinois had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Maryland exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.70
Prediction
The Terrapins are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
This season, Maryland are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Illinois, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 15.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football Week 9 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Clemson vs. Florida St. odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college
-
Week 9: Friday night live updates
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all night long on Friday
-
College football picks: Week 9 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 9 of the 2018 college football...
-
Wyoming DT cited for harassment
Ghaifan has 34 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks in 2018