Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Maryland

Current Records: Northwestern 1-5; Maryland 5-2

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Northwestern and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at SECU Stadium. Maryland should still be riding high after a win, while the Wildcats will be looking to right the ship.

Northwestern was pulverized by the Wisconsin Badgers 42-7 two weeks ago. Northwestern was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for Northwestern, but they got one touchdown from RB Anthony Tyus III.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Indiana Hoosiers last week, but they still walked away with a 38-33 victory. Maryland can attribute much of their success to RB Roman Hemby, who rushed for one TD and 107 yards on 17 carries, and QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who passed for two TDs and 270 yards on 39 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Wildcats have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Northwestern, who are 2-3 against the spread.

Northwestern was fully in charge when the teams previously met two seasons ago, breezing past Maryland 43-3 at home. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.49

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 14-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northwestern have won both of the games they've played against Maryland in the last eight years.