Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Tulane 4-1, Memphis 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulane has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tulane had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points), and they went ahead and made it three. They came out on top against UAB by a score of 35-23 two Saturdays ago. The win came about thanks to a strong surge in the second quarter to overcome a 20-7 deficit.

Michael Pratt and Makhi Hughes were among the main playmakers for Tulane as the former threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns and the latter rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Hughes rushed for 100 or more yards.

Meanwhile, Memphis gave up the first points two Saturdays ago, but they didn't let that get them down. They skirted past Boise State 35-32. The victory was all the more spectacular given Memphis was down 17 points with 6:17 left in the second quarter.

The match pitted two dominant backs against one another in Blake Watson and Ashton Jeanty. Watson had a solid game and rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jeanty did his best for the losing side, rushing for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Tulane's win two Saturdays ago was their third straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 4-1. That strong performance came about in large part from their offensive dominance: across that stretch, they averaged 31 points per game. Memphis has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in four of their first five matchups, giving them a 4-1 record.

Looking ahead, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Friday's matchup might be decided on the ground as these two are among the best in the rush game. The Green Wave have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 159 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Tigers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 162 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Tulane is a 3.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Tulane.