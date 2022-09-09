Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ No. 15 Miami (FL)

Current Records: Southern Miss 0-1; Miami (FL) 1-0

Last Season Records: Miami (FL) 7-5; Southern Miss 3-9

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at noon ET Sept. 10 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes should still be feeling good after a victory, while Southern Miss will be looking to regain their footing.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Miami (FL) last week. They really took it to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats for a full four quarters, racking up a 70-13 win at home. With Miami (FL) ahead 42-10 at the half, the game was all but over already. RB Henry Parrish Jr. had a stellar game for Miami (FL) as he rushed for three TDs and 108 yards on 14 carries.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Liberty Flames last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 29-27. QB Ty Keyes had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 89 yards passing.

Southern Miss' loss took them down to 0-1 while Miami (FL)'s victory pulled them up to 1-0. Giving up five turnovers, the Golden Eagles had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Hurricanes can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.