Miami saw its recruiting rankings for the 2024 class improve on Saturday with the addition of four-star safety Zaquan Patterson. The defensive back from Hollywood (Florida) Chaminade-Madonna made his announcement during halftime of his nationally televised game against Baltimore (Maryland) St. Frances.

This is a huge win for Mario Cristobal and his Miami staff as the recruitment for one the top players in the state came down to the Hurricanes and their bitter rival Florida State. According to 247Sports' Gaby Urrutia, the Seminoles had the lead for Patterson's pledge heading into the week but Miami "chipped away at their in-state rival and closed when it mattered most."

Mario Cristobal knows that keeping South Florida's best players home is a key to bringing Miami "back," and Patterson's pride in signing up to play for The U is a good sign of the in-roads that group has made on the recruiting trail.

"Being from Miami, you want to see Miami be great," Patterson said. "I love what coach Cristobal is doing with the program and the direction he's taking it in and I want to be a part of that change."

Patterson is the No. 78 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to 247Sports, ranked No. 4 among all safeties and No. 11 in the state of Florida. The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back garnered attention with his performances on the 7-on-7 circuit but also contributed to state championships for his high school team each of the last two seasons, where he has "assembled some of the best special teams highlights we have seen in recent years," according to 247Sports' Andrew Ivins.

Patterson's commitment moves Miami's 2024 class up to No. 14 in the 247Sports rankings, and that group is headlined by a pair of local talents with Patterson and four-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader, who also plays for Chaminade-Madonna. The Hurricanes are now closing in on Clemson (No. 13) and to a lesser extent Florida State (No. 5) for the best class in the ACC, with Patterson's decision opening the door for more upward movement in the rankings.