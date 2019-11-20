Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top simulation

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks have ridden a four-game winning streak to the East Division title in the MAC and now host the Akron Zips on Wednesday night. The game at Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami (6-4) is coming off its seventh consecutive victory at home, a 44-3 rout of Bowling Green last Wednesday that secured it a spot in the MAC Championship. Akron (0-10) produced its best offensive effort in five games last Tuesday, but still remained winless after suffering a 42-14 home loss to Eastern Michigan. The RedHawks are favored by 31 in the latest Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points is 43. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) picks for Wednesday's MACtion.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors regularly beat college football odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and has generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the latest college football betting lines and trends for Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron:

Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron spread: RedHawks -31

Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron over-under: 43 points

Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron money line: RedHawks -14000, Zips +2000

MIA: RB Jaylon Bester has seven rushing touchdowns in his last four games

AKR: LB John Lako is fourth in nation with average of 11.6 tackles

The model knows the RedHawks have been proficient within the 20s. Miami is 71-for-77 in the red zone over its last 20 overall games and has cashed in 50 times on 54 chances over its past 14 MAC contests. The RedHawks, who have covered the spread in their last four games, also own an 18-9-1 record in the all-time series against Akron.

James Maye has been making a contribution for the RedHawks offensively, recording a catch of at least 45 yards in five consecutive contests. He leads all freshmen receivers in the country with an average of 24.6 yard per reception. Senior kicker Sam Sloman needs one extra point to break a tie with Paul Sautter (103) for third place on Miami's all-time list.

But that does not guarantee the RedHawks will cover the Miami (OH) vs. Akron spread on Wednesday.

That's because recent against the spread trends favor the Zips. Akron is 4-1 against the number in its last five visits to Miami, while the road team is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between the schools. The Zips also can be encouraged by the play of quarterback Kato Nelson, who is coming off one of his best performances of the season.

Nelson completed 20-of-33 passes for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Eastern Michigan, including a career-best 87-yard scoring toss to Timothy Scippio. The passing yard total was the second-highest of the season for the redshirt junior, who threw for 359 versus UAB.

So who wins Akron vs. Miami (Ohio)? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.