The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC clash at noon ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes are 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Pittsburgh is 3-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. This is the 40th meeting all-time between these two storied programs and the Hurricanes hold a 27-11-1 advantage in the series.

Miami has won and covered in its last two matchups against Pitt, but is just 2-9 against the spread in its last 11 October games. This time around, the Hurricanes are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Miami vs. Pittsburgh odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 47.5.

Miami vs. Pittsburgh spread: Miami -13.5

Miami vs. Pittsburgh over-under: 47.5 points

Miami vs. Pittsburgh money line: Miami -500, Pittsburgh +400

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

The Panthers missed a PAT kick in overtime against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, and it came back to haunt them. Pittsburgh lost to Boston College by a final score of 31-30. QB Kenny Pickett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 266 yards on 48 attempts, in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards.

Pickett has accounted for over 1,500 total yards and has 13 total touchdowns (eight passing and five rushing) on the season and he'll be looking to take apart a Miami defense that gave up 550 yards of total offense and 42 points last week to Clemson. With four receivers who have at least 193 receiving yards in 2020, the Miami defense might have a difficult time after allowing Trevor Lawrence to hit eight different receivers last week.

What you need to know about Miami

Meanwhile, Miami might not have won anyway, but with 115 yards lost due to penalties, the Hurricanes really shot themselves in the foot on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-17 walloping at the Clemson Tigers' hands. Miami was down 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The Hurricanes' only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB D'Eriq King. The Hurricanes did return a kick for a touchdown though and that could be key after a kicking game mistake cost Pittsburgh last week.

Miami will enter Saturday's ACC battle full of confidence. That's because the Hurricanes are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against the Panthers. In addition, Miami is 16-4 in its last 20 home games.

