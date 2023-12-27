Former Big East rivals collide when the Miami Hurricanes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights square off in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Miami and Rutgers were members of the Big East from 1991 until the Hurricanes left for the ACC in 2004. The Scarlet Knights later left for the AAC and, eventually, the Big Ten. This season the Hurricanes (7-5) tied for ninth in the ACC, while Rutgers finished fifth in the East division of the Big Ten.



Kickoff is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The Scarlet Knights are 1-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Rutgers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41. Before making any Rutgers vs. Miami picks or Pinstripe Bowl predictions, make sure you check out the analysis from SportsLine and CBS Sports expert Tom Fornelli, given his mastery of picks in games involving the Hurricanes.

The CBS national writer has been profitable across multiple sports, but his specialty is college football. What's more, he has demonstrated a particularly sharp eye for Miami. In fact, Fornelli is an impressive 21-7 (+1360) in his last 28 college football picks in games involving the Hurricanes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Miami vs. Rutgers and made his picks and predictions. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Rutgers vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Rutgers spread: Scarlet Knights -1

Miami vs. Rutgers over/under: 40.5 points

Miami vs. Rutgers money line: Scarlet Knights -120, Hurricanes +100

MIA: The Hurricanes rank 10th in the country in rush defense (97.1 rushing yards per game)

RUT: The Scarlet Knights lead the nation in kickoff returns (33.0 yards per return)

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes have done an excellent job all season at stopping the run. The Miami defense allows 97.1 rushing yards per game, which leads the ACC and ranks 10th in the country. Last month, the Hurricanes held No. 4 Florida State to just 57 rushing yards on 31 carries (a 1.8 yards per carry average).

In addition, Miami faces a Rutgers team that has struggled to throw the ball. The Scarlet Knights rank dead-last in the country in completion percentage (48.4). They also rank 124th in passing offense (142.0 yards per game) and 123rd in passing efficiency (105.78).

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights have one of the best running backs in the Big Ten in Kyle Monangai. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound junior from Roseland, N.J., leads the conference in rushing yards (1,099) this season. For his efforts he was named to the all-Big Ten second team.

In addition, Rutgers will face a Miami team that will be without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior entered the transfer portal and elected to transfer to Wisconsin. Van Dyke's absence will be a big loss for the Hurricanes as he leads the ACC in completion percentage (65.8) and ranks in the top three in several other categories.

How to make Miami vs. Rutgers picks

Fornelli has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Rutgers vs. Miami, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Rutgers spread hits, all from the expert on a 21-7 run on picks in games involving Miami, and find out.