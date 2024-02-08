Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will serve as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's new chair, the CFP announced Thursday. He replaces NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan, who held the role in 2022 during the final season of the CFP's four-team format.

Manuel spent the past two seasons on the selection committee and has become one of the most visible athletic directors in college sports while shepherding the Wolverines through a time of on-field triumph and off-field turmoil.

"We are delighted that Warde will serve as chair," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. "He has been a valuable member of the committee last two years and that experience will serve him well in leading the group. As a former student-athlete, he will also be a good spokesperson to let fans know how the committee reached its rankings."

Manuel will be tasked with overseeing a more complex operation as the CFP expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season. The format, as currently constructed, will award automatic bids to the six conference champions with the best CFP ranking while the other six bids will go to the highest-ranked at-large teams.

"My first two years on the committee have been a great experience," Manuel said. "I have so much respect for the time and effort each committee member puts in each week because of their commitment to the game. I'm honored to be asked to serve as committee chair."

Also named to the CFP management committee are Washington State AD Pat Chun, former Arizona State star Randall McDaniel, former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, Baylor AD Mack Rhodes, Virginia AD Carla Williams and Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek. Departing the committee are Corrigan, Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, Utah AD Mark Harlan, Kansas State AD Gene Taylor, College Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Taylor and former Notre Dame player Rod West.