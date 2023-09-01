The Michigan State Spartans and the Central Michigan Chippewas square off in a Week 1 tilt on Friday night. Michigan State has won four straight games over CMU, owning an 8-3 record all-time. Last season, the Spartans averaged 353 total yards of offense per game. Meanwhile, CMU was ranked fourth in the MAC in total defense (374.5).

Kickoff at Spartan Stadium is at 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 14-point favorites in the Central Michigan vs. Michigan State odds via the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 45, down 6.5 points from the opening line. Before making any Michigan State vs. Central Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. CMU and just revealed its picks and predictions. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for CMU vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan spread: Spartans -14

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan over/under: 45 points

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan money line: Spartans -618, Chippewas +444

MSU: Michigan State has 3-6-3 ATS last season

CMU: Central Michigan has 4-7-1 ATS last season

Why Central Michigan can cover

The Chippewas had a very solid defense in 2022. CMU's unit possesses plenty of athletic defenders spread across the field. They were fourth in the MAC in total defense (374.5) and fifth in pass defense (221.9). Junior linebacker Kyle Moretti owns superb instincts and play recognition skills to constantly be around the ball.

Moretti is a reliable tackler, leading the team in total stops (92) along with three sacks. The Colorado native recorded at least eight tackles in eight games last season. Junior linebacker Justin Whiteside is another effective difference maker in the second level on defense. Whiteside tallied the third-most tackles on the team (67) and one interception. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan State can cover

Junior running back Jalen Berger is the lead rusher in the backfield. Berger has the ability to break away from defenders with ease due to his quick feet and elusiveness. The New Jersey native led the team in carries (148), rushing yards (683) and rushing touchdowns (6) last year. He notched three games with 100-plus rush yards during the 2022 campaign.

Senior receiver Tre Mosley is a lengthy (6-foot-2) playmaker who does a lot of damage in the intermediate area of the field. In 2022, he caught 35 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns. Junior tight end Maliq Carr is a threat across the middle with his reliable hands. He snagged a receiving touchdown in the last two games of the 2022 season. See which team to pick here.

