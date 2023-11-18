No. 3 Michigan will be trying to block out distractions and keep its undefeated season alive when the Wolverines travel to College Park, Maryland, to meet Big Ten East foe Maryland on Saturday.

Michigan, without coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, dispatched Penn State last weekend in its biggest win of the season. The Wolverines ran the ball on their last 32 plays of the game, demoralizing the Nittany Lions and cementing themselves as a true power this season.

The Terrapins, on the other hand, are coming off of an ugly 13-10 win at Nebraska. Jack Howes hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired to clinch bowl eligibility and earn the program's first win over the Cornhuskers.

What will go down Saturday afternoon? Let's preview the game and make a pick.

How to watch Michigan vs. Maryland live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: Noon ET

Location: SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Michigan vs. Maryland: Need to know

Michigan will be understaffed: The Wolverines didn't have any issues with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore on the sideline in place of Harbaugh, who was serving the first game of his three-game suspension. Harbaugh will out once again against the Terrapins after he and Michigan accepted the Big Ten's three-game suspension. Harbaugh is still allowed to oversee the team during practice, however. Additionally, linebackers coach Chris Patridge has been fired for allegedly trying to cover up the sign-stealing scheme. Defensive analyst Rick Minter will step into an on-field role and serve as the team's linebackers coach moving forward.

Tagovailoa on third-and-long: Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa ranks No. 51 nationally in completion percentage in third-and-7 or longer among players with 200 or more attempts. That's one spot behind Penn State quarterback Dew Allar, who struggled mightily against this very Wolverines defense last weekend. Penn State was the first team all season to run a play in a goal-to-go situation against Michigan all season. If Maryland is going to be the second, its quarterback is going to have to have his best game of the season -- especially on third-and-long.

J.J. McCarthy's Heisman campaign? Michigan's win over Penn State was phenomenal in every way except one ... McCarthy's Heisman campaign took a major hit. Why? Because Michigan didn't need him to do much -- if anything -- with his arm to get out of Happy Valley with a win. The veteran completed 7 of his 8 passes for 60 yards as the ground-and-pound approach demoralized the outmatched Nittany Lions. The Terps are tied for seventh in the nation in interceptions with 13. If McCarthy can have a clean day and put up some video game numbers through the air, he should keep himself in the mix for college football's most prestigious individual award.

Michigan vs. Maryland prediction, picks



Odds via SportsLine consensus

Michigan's game plan shouldn't deviate much from last week even without Harbaugh. With the Ohio State game looming next week, the UM offensive staff will pound the rock from the moment toe meets leather in an attempt to drain the clock and get out of there as quickly as possible. Because of that, take the Terps to cover. Michigan won't need to score more than two touchdowns to get the job done anyway. Pick: Maryland +19



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm MD +19 Michigan Maryland Michigan Maryland Michigan Michigan Michigan SU Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan

