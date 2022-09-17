Jim Harbaugh and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines take on Jim Mora Jr. and the UConn Huskies on Saturday afternoon. The non-conference college football tilt is set for Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The two programs last met in 2013, with Michigan leading the all-time series by a 2-0 margin. Michigan is 2-0 this season, with UConn entering at 1-2 and looking to avenge a 48-14 loss last week to Syracuse.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as 47.5-point home favorites for this noon ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 58.5 in the latest Michigan vs. UConn odds. Before making any UConn vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Michigan and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Michigan vs. UConn:

Michigan vs. UConn spread: Michigan -47.5

Michigan vs. UConn over/under: 58.5 points

CONN: The Huskies are 8-7 against the spread in the last 15 games

MICH: The Wolverines are 12-4 against the spread in the last 16 games

Michigan vs. UConn picks: See picks here



Why UConn can cover

UConn has statistical strengths on both sides of the ball to this point in the season, and the Huskies have an experienced head coach in Jim Mora. On defense, UConn has seven sacks in 2022, and opponents are averaging only 3.9 yards per carry while completing only 65.5% of passes. Linebacker Jackson Mitchell leads the entire country with 39 tackles this season, and Mitchell also leads UConn in both tackles for loss and sacks.

Michigan has scuffled on third down, converting only 31% of chances, and UConn's offense is potent on the ground. The Huskies are averaging more than 200 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry this season, helping to keep the offense on schedule. UConn is also yielding less than 1.5 sacks per game, and running back Nathan Carter is enjoying a potent season. Carter has 384 yards on 59 carries this season, averaging 6.5 yards per tote and 128 yards per game.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is dominating opponents in 2022, winning its two games by 100 combined points and operating as one of only three FBS teams to score at least 50 points in each game. The Wolverines are on a 16-game winning streak against unranked non-conference opponents, and their rushing offense is lighting it up this season. The Wolverines are averaging 251 rushing yards per game, including a 266-yard, five-touchdown effort against Hawaii. Michigan leads the Big Ten with 6.9 yards per carry in 2022, and are also averaging 10.5 yards per pass attempt while connecting on 70% of passes. That leads to Jim Harbaugh's team averaging 514 total yards per game.

Former five-star prospect JJ McCarthy takes over as the team's starting quarterback this week. McCarthy is 15 of 16 for 259 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he is also a dual-threat with 66 yards on four carries as a runner. With Blake Corum headlining a strong group of skill position players and an elite offensive line, Michigan is hard to stop, and UConn is allowing 416.3 total yards per game on defense in 2022.

How to make UConn vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with each team's leading rusher projected for at least 5.0 yards per carry. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. UConn? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UConn vs. Michigan spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.