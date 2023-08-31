Who's Playing
South Dakota Coyotes @ Missouri Tigers
Current Records: South Dakota 0-0, Missouri 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers will host the South Dakota Coyotes to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field.
Looking back to last season, Missouri finished a solid 6-6 in the regular season last year, but they're hoping to make up for the 27-17 loss they were dealt in the Gasparilla Bowl. On the other hand, South Dakota finished with a dismal 3-8 record.