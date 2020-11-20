The Missouri Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC East clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina, which fired coach Will Muschamp last Sunday, is 2-5 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Tigers are 2-3 overall and 0-2 on the road.

The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Missouri odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 55. Before entering any Missouri vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already.

Now, the model has set its sights on South Carolina vs. Missouri. Here are several college football odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina:

South Carolina vs. Missouri spread: South Carolina +5.5

South Carolina vs. Missouri over-under: 55 points

South Carolina vs. Missouri money line: South Carolina +175, Missouri -210

What you need to know about South Carolina

The Gamecocks will look to finish the season strong under interim head coach Mike Bobo. He inherits a squad that is coming off a 59-42 loss to Ole Miss last week. The defense was gashed, but running back Kevin Harris was a huge bright spot -- piling up a whopping 243 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Overall South Carolina has lost three straight and has given up 48 or more points in all those games. The Gamecocks also failed to cover in those three games. These programs have split their 10 all-time meetings, but South Carolina has won three of the past four in the series.

What you need to know about Missouri

It's been an up-and-down first year for coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers lost their first two games, then won two straight before getting blasted 41-17 by Florida in their last outing. They've also had two games postponed due to COVID-19. Connor Bazelak has taken over the starting job at quarterback and has completed almost 70 percent of his passes for 1,101 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Running back Larry Rountree III has been one of the SEC's best, rushing for 432 yards and four scores. The defense, however, hasn't played particularly well. Four out of Missouri's five opponents have scored at least 35 points this season.

How to make South Carolina vs. Missouri picks

